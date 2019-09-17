WATERTOWN — The new billboard that Ives Hill Golf Course owner P.J. Simao promised went up on Factory Street.
The billboard simply reads “Vote for real change in the mayor’s race Tue Nov. 5.”
There’s no explanation on what that change might be.
Mr. Simao had previously had a billboard criticizing mayoral candidate Jeffrey M. Smith for his involvement in allowing the owner of the Watertown Golf Club to infringe on the city-owned Thompson Park.
