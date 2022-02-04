A window in the Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, 723 State St., was replaced after a bird pecked it until it shattered. Social Worker Lena Parker took on the task of replicating the lost artwork painted by Summer Hough, a former Salvation Army officer, who’s mark still remains on the adjacent window.
“I’m a perfectionist so this is tough,” Lena said. “But I’m putting my own take on it and it’s looking all right so far.”
Though she passed up the chance for art school as a teenager, Lena loves to paint and draw. In her office — where she says she is rarely found — Lena has several paintings that she has done on the glass of photo frames that she then overlays on crumpled aluminum foil to “create a sparkling effect,” she says. “They look really nice next to a nightlight.”
Having worked at the Salvation Army for more than a decade, Lena’s daily grind consists of almost anything and everything as one of only two full-time employees at the center. She coordinates food giveaways, organizes a food pantry and puts on her social counselor hat to serve as a sounding board for folks having a rough day. But when she gets the chance, Lena takes on whatever artistic projects she can.
After finishing the chapel window — hopefully by Sunday, she says — Lena wants to tackle beautifying the white-walled nursery a couple doors down from her office.
