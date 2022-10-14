BLACK RIVER — The village board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place, to discuss with an engineer possible water system improvements as well as any other matters that come before the board.
Black River board to hold special meeting about water system improvements
