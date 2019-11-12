BLACK RIVER — During its Nov. 4 meeting, the village Board of Directors approved Megan Monoghan and Odeena Flick as members of the Black River Fire Department. Arson investigation and criminal background checks were completed for both, references were contacted and they were approved by the department’s interview committee.
Black River firefighters approved
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.