Firefighters approved
JOHNSON NEWSPAPERS PHOTO BY ELAINE AVALLONE Dakota Gaines may be the fourth generation of his family to join the Black River Fire Dpepartment.

BLACK RIVER — During its Nov. 4 meeting, the village Board of Directors approved Megan Monoghan and Odeena Flick as members of the Black River Fire Department. Arson investigation and criminal background checks were completed for both, references were contacted and they were approved by the department’s interview committee.

