BLACK RIVER — The Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library, 101 Public Works Drive, is participating in Take Your Child to the Library Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
During the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to become a patron, go on a scavenger hunt and win a prize. Snacks will be provided.
Children also will have the opportunity to register for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. A child must be younger than 5 years old, be a patron of the North Country Library System, and live in one of the following ZIP codes — 13612, 13603, 13643 or 13638. Registration can only be done in person. The program gives free books to children to encourage reading at a young age.
Take Your Child to the Library Day, an international initiative launched in 2011 by librarians and an artist in Connecticut, encourages families to take their children to their local libraries. The goal of the program is to raise community awareness about the importance of the library in the life of a child, and promotes library services and programs for children and families.
