BLACK RIVER — The a 32- by-22-foot former children’s room at the back of the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library was filled with more than 30 people May 28 as it officially became the Sandra L. Lamb Community Room.
The late Mrs. Lamb started working at the Black River Free Library in 1979, was the director when the library moved to the village’s public square and was instrumental in the project to construct a new library at 101 Public Works Drive which was renamed in honor of the project’s benefactor’s wife, Sally A. Ploof Hunter. Mrs. Lamb was also in charge when the room now named in her honor was added.
The current library director, Mary Louise Hunt, said her friend Mrs. Lamb would be pleased the space is being utilized as a community room and for technology.
The room decorated with historic photos and a display case of memorabilia, houses a collection of obituaries of those buried in the Black River Cemetery and information on residents along with other historic material. According to Mrs. Hunt the library is the only one in Jefferson County which a 3-D. The library also has a Cricket machine for crafting and a sewing machine since the room is utilized by quilters.
The library director described her predecessor as someone who made a difference not only at the library but in the community. Mrs. Lamb a member of Black River Cemetery Association, Carthage Central School District as a member and president of the Board of Education and the former Kamargo Association. As a remembrance of the dedication and Mrs. Lamb, the library gave those in attendance a small starfish with the story of a young boy making difference by returning starfish to the sea.
“Sandy made a difference in our lives, gradually over time,” said Mrs. Hunt.
James L. Foote, a friend of Mrs. Lamb’s gave an invocation, asking for blessings for the building and library patrons. Mrs. Hunt thanked Assemblyman Kenneth Blankenbush, R-Black River, for allocating state funds for the library. Mr. Blankenbush said he was happy to help the library as he has done with others in his district especially with the upgrades to technology. With the $25,000 Library Bullet Aid funding, the parking lot was resurfaced and relined and landscaping was also done.
Mrs. Hunt said during the landscaping project, the commemorative stones which community members purchase to fund the construction projects, were removed since they were deteriorating. The stones were photographed and will be preserved as a slide show presentation. The actual stones will be returned to the purchasers and they can contact the library for pick up.
At the end of the dedication ceremony, William “Bill” Lamb, the honoree’s husband thanked everyone for coming. He said his wife would be pleased that the “history of the great community we live in” was being preserved.
Joann M. Foote of Norfolk, who grew up in Black River and who described herself as the Lambs’ adopted daughter, also spoke.
“Today would have been Sandy’s 80th birthday,” Mrs. Foote said. “Sandy had a love for books, community, family and children. I am very proud this community room is in her name.”
John Peck also spoke of his former fellow board member and friend.
“May her legacy of making a difference live on,” Mrs. Hunt concluded.
For more information about the library visit www.facebook.com/SPHMLibrary.
