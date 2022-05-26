BLACK RIVER — The long awaited dedication of the newly constructed community room and the unveiling of children’s storywalk at Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library, 101 Public Works Drive, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The library was built in 2007 through fundraising efforts and a $300,000 donation by William T. Hunter. The Great Bend native pledged the money in memory of his late wife, Sally A. Ploof Hunter.
The 2,520-square-foot, one-story building was a great improvement over the former library building on the village’s public square built in 1891. The new building had more space, allowing for more programs; however the activities soon outgrew that space.
The library expanded in 2011 with a 32- by-22-foot children’s room added to the back of the building. Once again the library staff and board found there was not enough space to provide all the services for the community.
In 2019, the Black River library was among 18 libraries in Jefferson and Lewis counties to receive state construction grants. The $135,607 in state funds was used toward constructing a new 20- by 40-feet children’s room with a reading nook on the Maple Street front side of the building. The former children’s room on the back of the building was converted into a community room.
On Saturday, the community room will be dedicated in memory of Sandra L. Lamb, the former library director, in recognition of her years of service to the community and its residents.
“This dedication has been discussed since the decision was made to create a community room,” said current director Mary Louise Hunt. “Sandy’s knowledge of the history of this community and the people is astounding.”
The late Mrs. Lamb started working at the Black River Free Library in 1979. In 2017 she was named “Director Emeritus” after retiring as director of the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library.
Her work for the community did not stop at the library as she was also involved in other community groups outside of work. She has been a member of Black River Cemetery Association and the former Kamargo Association as well as a member and president of the Carthage Central School District Board of Education.
The storywalk around the village park adjacent to the library will open following the dedication of the Sandra L. Lamb Community Room at about noon.
For more information about the library visit www.facebook.com/SPHMLibrary.
