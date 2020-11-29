BLACK RIVER — After delays due to zoning and the pandemic, construction on the final expansion of the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library has begun.
The library, located at 101 Public Works Drive, was built in 2007 through fundraising efforts and a $300,000 donation by William T. Hunter. The Great Bend native pledged the money in memory of his late wife, Sally A. Ploof Hunter.
The 2,520-square-foot, one-story building was a great improvement over the former library building on the village’s public square built in 1891. The new building had more space allowing for more programs, however the activities soon outgrew that space.
The library expanded in 2011 with a 32- by-22-foot children’s room added to the back of the building. Once again the library staff and board found there was not enough space to provide all the services for the community.
“Every time we had an event we had to move the children’s room around,” said library director Mary Louise Hunt. “Good thing we put everything on wheels.”
Now, after receiving an area variance from the village Planning Board along with state funding, the building will again be expanded.
Last year, through the efforts of Sens. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, and Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, the Black River library was among 18 libraries in Jefferson and Lewis counties to receive state construction grants.
The Black River library will receive $135,607, of which $120,000 has been awarded.
The plan is to knock out the Maple Street front of the building to construct a new 20- by 40-feet children’s room with a reading nook. Mrs. Hunt said the seven feet used for the nook infringed on the village code regarding setback which was why an area variance was required.
According to the library director, the existing children’s room will be renovated for use as a community room.
“A community room was something we lacked,” she said. “Space was needed if someone was working on a project or as a meeting place for the Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts.”
She noted as with most libraries, they are becoming more of a community center rather than just a book depository.
In addition, the added space will allow for more technology including a 3D printer, funding for which was included in the state grant.
The project, by Capital Construction of Watertown, which built the building and did the previous addition, at a proposed cost of $225,000 has no competition date at this time. Utilizing the state grant and funds from savings, fundraisers and donations, there will be no debt associated with the addition.
“The library will be complete with this addition and have everything the community needs,” Mrs. Hunt said.
Currently the library is open by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 315-773-5163.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.