Black River library to host Cool Yule COVID style

BLACK RIVER — The Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library will host Cool Yule 2020 — COVID Style from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, at the library, 101 Public Works Drive.
The event will be a drive-through event during which children can visit with Santa, without leaving their vehicles, and be given gifts.
According to library director Mary Louise Hunt, Santa will be sitting in front of the library. Cars will follow a traffic pattern and stop in front of Santa.
“No one will leave their vehicle, but you can talk out your windows to Santa,” Mrs. Hunt said. “Elves will have gifts for the children. They will be given out using special Christmas Yule Deploying Devices.”
Everyone involved in this event will be wearing masks and social distancing.
“Run, Run Rudolph Virtual 5K” medals are available for $5 each, cash only, during the event.
