WATERTOWN — A Black River man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a child.
Trevor Harrell, 35, of 121 West St., was charged with first-degree rape, eight counts of third-degree rape, eight counts of fourth-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree criminal sexual act and three counts of predatory sexual assault against a child.
City police received a sealed indictment warrant for Harrell on Monday. An investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division with city police alleges that Mr. Harrell committed numerous sexual acts on a female child from September 2015 to May 2020. The alleged sexual acts began when the child was 12 years old and ended when she was 17 years old.
City police were assisted by the Child Advocacy Center of Northern New York.
