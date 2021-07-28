WATERTOWN — A Black River man has been accused by city police of tricking a 72-year-old man out of his truck, and $20 cash, on Christmas Day in 2019.
Charles D. Batsford Jr., 41, of 30124 Route 3, Lot 16, Black River, was charged by city police Tuesday with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
According to police records, on Dec. 25, 2019, Mr. Batsford stole $20 in cash and a black 1997 Chevrolet Silverado from Cecil G. Typhair, who is 72, by telling Mr. Typhair that police would arrest him on a warrant if he didn’t turn the truck over to Mr. Batsford.
Police said Mr. Batsford convinced Mr. Typhair that an arrest warrant had been issued for him by the authorities, but Mr. Batsford was able to clear the warrant through a police connection, if he were given the truck or $6,000 in cash.
Mr. Batsford was arrested Tuesday at the Kelsey Creek Apartments, processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to City Court to answer his charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.