SHELBY — A head-on collision between a U-Haul van and a pickup truck left three people dead, including a Carthage man and a Black River man, on Saturday in the town of Shelby, Orleans County.
State troopers responded about 11:30 a.m. Saturday to a head-on collision on Route 63. A U-Haul van was traveling south and crossed the center line, striking an oncoming pickup truck. Both vehicles left the roadway and were consumed by fire, according to a state police news release.
The U-Haul operator, Charles L. Stevens, 80, Black River, and the passenger, Jeffrey S. Johnson, 57, Carthage, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck had not yet been identified.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Collision Reconstruction Unit, Forensic Identification Unit and Shelby Volunteer Fire Company assisted with the investigation, which is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.