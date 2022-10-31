WATERTOWN — A Black River man was arrested Friday on charges he struck and choked a woman.
Police say that Justin M. Hicks, 39, struck the 37-year-old victim multiple times, kicked her and choked her while violating a stay-away order of protection.
Mr. Hicks was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment.
He was arraigned in city court and was released to the Jefferson County Probation Department.
