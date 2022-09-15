Town justice resigns from Clare post amid investigation

WATERTOWN — A Black River man was convicted Thursday in Jefferson County Court of all 20 counts against him for raping a child.

Trevor Harrell, 36, whose last known address was 121 West St., was convicted of all counts, which included three counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, following a three-day trial.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.