WATERTOWN — A Black River man was convicted Thursday in Jefferson County Court of all 20 counts against him for raping a child.
Trevor Harrell, 36, whose last known address was 121 West St., was convicted of all counts, which included three counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, following a three-day trial.
A grand jury indictment unsealed in November charged him with committing numerous sexual acts on a female child from September 2015 to May 2020. The sexual acts began when the child was 12 years old and ended when she was 17 years old.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 21.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.