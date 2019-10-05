WATERTOWN — The Black River man who was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the Arsenal Street bridge early last Saturday morning has died.
A father of three, Jacob Garfield Thomas, 28, passed away at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, following the motorcycle accident that occurred at about 2 a.m. Sept. 28 on the bridge.
Mr. Thomas was driving west from Public Square when he crashed, police said.
He lost control of his motorcycle just before the temporary Arsenal Street bridge.
He attended Carthage Central High School and then worked in construction in various jobs in the area.
Funeral arrangements are with Bruce Funeral Home. He will be buried on Wednesday and a celebration of life for him will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Black River American Legion, 113 E. Dexter St., Black River.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the trust for the children of Jacob Thomas at any Community Bank NA branch or c/o Joshua and Chenoa Woodruff 22513 Knowlesville Road, Watertown, NY 13601.
