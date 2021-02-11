BLACK RIVER — During the February meeting, village mayor Francis J. Dishaw made appointments to fill the vacant trustee seat and name a deputy mayor.
Mark Wonderly was appointed to fill the trustee position vacated by Mayor Dishaw upon his election. Mr. Wonderly resigned from village’s Zoning Board of Appeals to take the seat.
Trustee Randolph E. “Randy” Lake was appointed to be deputy mayor.
