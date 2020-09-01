Black River trustees meeting date changed

BLACK RIVER — Due to the Labor Day holiday, the regular monthly meeting for the village Board of Trustees has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14. The meeting will be held in person at the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.

