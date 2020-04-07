Black River officials accepting online budget comments
BLACK RIVER — The village Board of Trustees hold a public hearing on its 2020-2021 budget at 6 p.m. Monday April 6. However in accordance with the state’s ban on public gatherings, members of the public will not be allowed to attend. Village officials will accept public comment on its website at https://www.blackriverny.org/ prior to the meeting. Comments will be posted on the website for viewing. On the site there is also a link to the complete budget.

