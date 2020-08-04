Annual Black River sales to be held Aug. 7-8

BLACK RIVER — The village parks and playgrounds are now open. Village officials remind the public to maintain social distancing, wear a mask, cover your cough or sneeze, do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth and stay home if you are sick. The playground equipment is clean but not sanitized regularly. Those utilizing the parks and playgrounds are reminded to wash or sanitize their hands afterwards.

