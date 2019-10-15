Black River passes solar energy law amendment
BLACK RIVER — Following an Oct. 7 public hearing during which no one from the public commented, the village Board of Trustees approved an amendment of a local law concerning solar energy.
Added to the law are definitions of principal solar energy system, small solar energy system and solar energy system, along with criteria and regulations for usage of each system.
