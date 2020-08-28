BLACK RIVER — The village Planning Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place. The purpose of the meeting is to make the final decision regarding the addition to the Sally Ploof Hunter Library Memorial Library.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Black River Planning Board to meet
- Four individuals interviewed for St. Lawrence Central School superintendent position
- Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors partners with NNYCF to strengthen inventory for pantries, school backpack programs
- Peter Mellon, noted auctioneer at Clayton’s Antique Boat Museum, brokerage founder, dies
- Friday update: Lewis County confirms one new COVID case
- Friday update: Jefferson County confirms one new coronavirus case
- UWNNY to host virtual town hall featuring Juan Williams of Fox News
- Brouse sworn in as acting Massena town clerk during Friday ceremony
Most Popular
-
Small town, big win: Henderson woman hits jackpot on $5 scratch off lottery ticket
-
Norwood triplets, born on different days in different years, beat the odds
-
Antwerp man charged after allegedly attempting to meet 14-year-old girl for sex
-
COVID-19 exposure warning issued for three businesses in Massena
-
Owner of Potsdam’s toilet gardens files federal suit against village, requests no less than $7 million in damages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.