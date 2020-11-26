BLACK RIVER — Donations have continued to increase five years after the village chief decided to buy Stewart’s gift cards for children wearing their helmets while riding their bikes.
Black River Police Chief Steven C. Wood was trained on community policing in the 1990s, and giving out ice cream couldn’t underscore it more. He said it was nearly five years ago when he went to Stewart’s and bought gift certificates each worth an ice cream cone.
He then went out and started giving them to kids who were wearing their helmets, and every interaction was an opportunity to talk about safety.
It’s driven entirely on his money and donations. Since it’s caught on, this year he received 50 certificates from community members. He also bought 25 of his own, all to be handed out in Black River and Evans Mills.
“This year it did take off,” he said. “It’s small and something I do.”
It’s also a natural opportunity to build a relationships between police and the community, no matter how charged the debate on policing gets around the country.
“We’ve talked about this quite a bit amongst ourselves,” Mr. Wood said. “Jefferson County is great for law enforcement support. The nation, it does look like it’s not supported, but around here it is.”
