Black River residents to see a nickel increase in tax rate

BLACK RIVER — The village Board of Trustees is moving forward with the adoption of its budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The board presented its tentative budget April 14 via Zoom, online meeting venue, for which no one from the public attended.
The tentative budget is $2,119,479 for the fiscal year starting June 1. The budget is up $155,351 over last year’s $1,964,128 spending plan, a 7.3% increase. In anticipation of an increase the board passed the tax cap override.
The tentative tax levy for 2020-21 is $400,984 up $3,410 over last year’s $397,574 amount raised by taxes, a 0.88 percent increase.
Residents in the town of LeRay would pay $4.72 per $1,000 of assessed property value an increase of five cents over last year’s rate. On the town of Rutland side of the village, residents will pay $7.82 per $1,000 of assessed property value, also a five cent increase.
Factoring into the increase of the tax rate was a decrease in taxable values in the town of Rutland.
“As with everybody, we will be watching the budget very closely,” said village mayor Leland Carpenter. “It will depend on sales tax. At this point we don’t know what we will be receiving. We are not planning any big equipment purchases and will watch expenses every single month.”
The mayor noted the some of the budget was configured prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus.
“It’s going to be a rough year for everyone,” Mayor Carpenter said. “We will keep watching each month and maybe need more than one meeting per month.”
Village residents will have the opportunity to comment, through the municipal website at https://www.blackriverny.org/, on the tentative budget up to the budget adoption meeting which has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, via Zoom.
