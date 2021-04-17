BLACK RIVER — The village board held an in-person public hearing April 12 at the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building concerning the preliminary budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. However, only one person from the public attended but made no comment. The Board of Trustees set a meeting for 6 p.m. April 28 to adopt the $2,134,518 budget.
Since the village is divided between two towns, there are two tax rates. If the budget passes, the tentative tax rate will be $4.76 per $1,0O0 of assessed property value for town of LeRay residents based on 100 percent valuation and $7.86 for town of Rutland property owners. Last year, LeRay taxpayers paid $4.72 per $1,000 and Rutland property owners paid $7.82. The Rutland Town Council has not commissioned a revaluation since 2005.
The complete budget may be viewed on the village website at https://www.blackriverny.org/.
