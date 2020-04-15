Black River to hold special meeting

BLACK RIVER — The village Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 20, to discuss a property maintenance situation and any other matters that may come before the board.
The meeting will be available to the public via Zoom meeting, however it is anticipated that the board will enter into executive sessions to discuss legal negotiations concerning the property at 119 S. Main St.
Information needed to access the Zoom meeting will be available the village website, https://www.blackriverny.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.