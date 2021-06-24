BLACK RIVER — The village Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28, in the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place. The board will discuss hiring a contractor for a water line project in the village.
