Black River board to hold special meeting Monday
avallone

BLACK RIVER — The village Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28, in the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place. The board will discuss hiring a contractor for a water line project in the village.

