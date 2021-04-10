BLACK RIVER — The village board will hold an in-person public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday at the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place, concerning the preliminary budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The tentative $2,134,518 budget is up $15,039 from last year’s $2,119,479 spending plan. The tentative budget holds a $404,755 tax levy, a 1% increase of $3,771.
Since the village is divided between two towns, there are two tax rates. If the budget passes, the tentative tax rate for $1,000 of assessed property value will be $4.76 per thousand for town of LeRay residents based on 100% valuation and $7.86 for town of Rutland property owners. Last year, LeRay taxpayers paid $4.72 per thousand and Rutland property owners paid $7.82. The Rutland Town Council has not commissioned a revaluation since 2005.
The possibility of hiring a fifth Department of Public Works employee factored into the increase in the village budget.
“We have had difficulty getting all our projects done that need to be done, especially with people out for injury or illness,” village mayor Francis Dishaw said. “It seems we are always short on manpower.”
The mayor noted the budget included increases in funds for services by the fire department, ambulance squad, public library and cemetery.
“We don’t want to have to turn the cemetery over to the town of Rutland,” he said.
There were also pay increases for the village employees that the mayor pointed out “they deserve” for their hard work. However, he, along with the trustees, did not take pay increases.
At the April 12 meeting the board will determine if it will override the tax cap.
The complete budget may be viewed on the village website at https://www.blackriverny.org/.
Mayor Dishaw speculates the board will pass the budget at Monday’s meeting.
(0) comments
