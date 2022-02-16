BLACK RIVER — The village Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 for the purpose of discussing budget requests from department heads. The meeting will be held in the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place.
