BLACK RIVER — The village Board of Trustees have set a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to review the tentative budget. The meeting will be held in the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place.
Black River Village Board of Trustees to review tentative budget Monday
