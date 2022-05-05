BLACK RIVER — The village board of trustees will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. May 26 in the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place. The purpose of the meeting is to approve end of the fiscal year expenses and transfers and any other matters that may come before the board.
