BLACK RIVER — The village board of trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. July 5 due to the Independence Day holiday. The meeting will be held at the Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place.
The board has announced there will be no summer recreation program this year due to a lack of applications for employment.
