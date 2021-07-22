WATERTOWN — The case of a woman who is accused of running her boyfriend over in 2018, which resulted in his death, is likely going to trial.
Nicole M. Lacey, 29, of Black River, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies in June 2020 with first-degree manslaughter after a two-year investigation. Ms. Lacey is accused of running over her then-boyfriend, Jared C. Cook, at his house in Antwerp.
There was a suppression hearing Wednesday, which lasted about an hour and was held to question witnesses and decide whether there were any constitutional violations before going to trial. The court did not set a date for a trial. There was discussion at the end about a possible trial in winter or spring, but no decisions were made.
According to the police report, on May 30, 2018, Ms. Lacey dialed 911 and told dispatchers she found Mr. Cook injured on the ground outside their house at 38875 County Route 24 in the town of Antwerp. Mr. Cook was diagnosed with a serious head injury and flown to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse. He was later taken off life support on June 3. He died at the age of 28 and left behind three children.
The report states it was later determined that Mr. Cook’s fatal injury was consistent with blunt force trauma of the head due to a car-pedestrian collision. Ms. Lacey’s car, a 2004 Chevrolet Impala sedan, was scuffed, scraped and smudged on the undercarriage and passenger side. Police said it displayed evidence of a collision.
