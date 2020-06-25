Black River ZBA to hold two public hearings Tuesday

BLACK RIVER — The Zoning Board of Appeals will hold two public hearings starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place. The purpose of the public hearings are to solicit public comment on area variances for renovations to expand the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library and for a garage for Thomas Bauchke.

