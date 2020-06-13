BLACK RIVER — The Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Karl J. Vebber Municipal Building, 107 Jefferson Place. The purpose of the meeting is to set a public hearing to discuss area variances for renovations to expand the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library and for a garage for Thomas Bauchke.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- After nearly 16 months loose on Fort Drum, Rainbow the dog caught after daily efforts by team of strangers
- Massena Hospital closing obstetrics unit, after-hours surgery
- Black River ZBA to hold special meeting
- Students named Clarkson University presidential scholars
- Cayuga celebrates nursing grads in drive-thru ceremony
- T1D Oswego County to offer video series
- Presidential Service Awards and Youth of the Year 2020 – Caitlin George and Matthew Doane
- Building momentum
Most Popular
-
Lewis County Sheriff Carpinelli confirms he’ll run for governor in 2022
-
Downtown Watertown business owner Jody Shuler dies at 49
-
Five arrested in connection to St. Lawrence County narcotics investigations
-
North country, CNY regions get green light to enter Phase III of reopening Friday
-
State lawmakers allow release of police records; Cuomo blasts Trump over ‘dumb’ tweet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.