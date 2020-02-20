WATERTOWN — 117th District Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush announced Thursday that he will be seeking reelection this fall.
Mr. Blankenbush, R-Black River, has served as assemblyman since 2010 in the district that covers all of Lewis County, 10 towns in Jefferson County, nine towns in Oneida County and six towns in St. Lawrence County.
“I’m happy to announce that I’ll be running for reelection to continue serving the great people of the 117th Assembly District,” Mr. Blankenbush said in a statement. “As your voice, I will stand up to the Democrats’ socialist agenda. I will fight to keep small businesses in our region, work to alleviate the high tax burden on our residents and build a stronger New York.”
Before joining the Assembly, Mr. Blankenbush was chairman of the Jefferson County Legislature, representing District 5.
He owns B.E.L. Associates, a Watertown insurance and financial services firm on State Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.