Blind Bay still eyed for border station

Save the River Board President Jeffrey T. Garnsey looks out on a marsh in April that serves as prime spawning grounds for muskie on Blind Bay in Fishers Landing. Watertown Daily Times

FISHERS LANDING — Despite months of activism from local residents and environmental groups, the purchase of the land by the Thousand Islands Land Trust, and a local offering of a nearby site, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol are still considering building their new border patrol station on Blind Bay.

In February, CBP filed a preliminary study of a property on the inlet between Fishers Landing and Alexandria Bay, which concerned the proposed construction of a nearly 50,000-square-foot facility on 20 acres, to support 75 Border Patrol agents and their vehicles, boats, dogs and other equipment.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

I write about north country politics, Jefferson County and the northern shoreline towns of Lyme, Cape Vincent, Clayton and Alexandria Bay

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.