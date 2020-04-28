Blood drive Friday

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227, 668 West End Ave., will host a blood drive Friday, May 1, conducted by the American Red Cross. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter CarthageVFW to schedule an appointment. Although appointments are encouraged and appreciated walk-ins are welcome.

To streamline the donation process, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questions.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.