CARTHAGE — The Carthage Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227, 668 West End Ave., will host a blood drive Friday, May 1, conducted by the American Red Cross. Call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter CarthageVFW to schedule an appointment. Although appointments are encouraged and appreciated walk-ins are welcome.
To streamline the donation process, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questions.
