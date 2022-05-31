WATERTOWN — Salmon Run Mall will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at the Hobby Lobby end of the mall.
“Hosting a blood drive coincides with Salmon Run Mall’s core values of giving back to the community,” said Karla Noftsier, mall marketing director. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.”
Blood is routinely transfused to patients with cancer and other diseases, as well as premature babies, organ transplant recipients and trauma victims, according to the Red Cross.
“The short amount of time it takes to donate can mean a lifetime to a patient with a serious medical condition. We urge eligible donors to join us in the selfless act of giving blood.”
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type that can be safely transfused to anyone and is often used to treat trauma patients.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-RED CROSS or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
