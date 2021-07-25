WATERTOWN — John N. Smith, 29, of 1429 Gill St., Apt. 453A, was charged by city police Saturday with third-degree robbery and third-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the same building as his Gill Street residence, Mr. Smith was engaged in a domestic dispute with Lisa Dubois. Police say he kicked in her door, causing $100 in damage. Police say he also forcibly stole a $1,200 Google Pixel cellphone from Ms. Dubois, before breaking the device.
Mr. Smith was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was held pending an arraignment hearing.
Ms. Dubois requested a refrain-from order of protection against Mr. Smith.
Patience L. Lajoie, 25, of 1620 Huntington St., Apt. A1, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, on July 5 on Boyd Street, Ms. Lajoie struck Bridget A. Finley in the face with a soda bottle causing her to bleed.
Ms. Lajoie was processed where police located her and given an appearance ticket to appear in City Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.