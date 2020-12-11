WATERTOWN — Jordan A. Washington, 28, 66 S. Washington St., was charged by city police Thursday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
At about 6:30 p.m. on Boyd Street, Mr. Washington allegedly charged at his mother with a lamp, then broke it over the floor. He was arrested and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Peggy A. Peterson, 52, 105 Washington St., was charged by city police Thursday with third-degree falsely reporting an incident after she allegedly told police her vehicle was struck in a parking lot and later told them she struck a pole.
At about 5:30 p.m. on Washington Street, Ms. Peterson allegedly told police another vehicle operator had struck her vehicle in the parking lot of 100 Stone St.
According to a police report, Ms. Peterson admitted later that she had struck a light pole with her vehicle while on Arsenal Street. She was taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Shawn D. McCormick, 56, 105 Washington St., was charged by city police Thursday with third-degree falsely reporting an incident after he, too, allegedly told police Ms. Peterson’s vehicle was struck, then later admitted she struck a pole with it.
He was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Cole A. Sheltray, 23, 713 Alexandria St., was charged Thursday by Carthage police with second-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal trespassing after he allegedly broke into a garage belonging to a person who has a stay-away order of protection against him.
At about 8:40 a.m., Mr. Sheltray allegedly entered the protected party’s garage on North School Street. Mr. Sheltray was arraigned virtually in the City of Watertown Court, then placed in jail in lieu of $250 cash bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.