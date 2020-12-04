EVANS MILLS — State police are alleging one man was assisted by two others in stealing nearly $200 worth of items from Walmart on Route 11.
Earl C. Towne II, 39, of Watertown, was charged by state police Thursday with third-degree robbery after allegedly stealing $186 from the Walmart.
Investigators later determined two others allegedly assisted Mr. Towne in the larceny.
Katie M. Loffler, 21, of Hermon, and Richard J. Massia, 38, of Watertown, were both charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fifth-degree conspiracy and several drug charges.
All three were also charged with parole violations. They were arraigned and remanded to the Jefferson County jail without bail.
Cory J. Hicks, 31, of Watertown, was charged by state police Thursday with third-degree burglary after allegedly stealing items from the Walmart store on Route 3.
Mr. Hicks, who was banned from the store for a previous shoplifting arrest, was arraigned and remanded to the Jefferson County jail without bail due to prior felony convictions.
Jeffrey P. Barton, 29, of Chaumont, was charged by state police Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and criminal obstruction of breathing.
Mr. Braton was charged following a physical domestic incident Wednesday with a 26-year-old female.
He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. A stay-away order of protection was issued for the victim.
Randy T. John, 28, 20759 Reasoner Road, was charged by city police Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument after he allegedly attempted to cash a forged check.
On Nov. 28, Mr. John allegedly attempted to cash an $800 check from the account of Kathleen Zecher.
He was arrested Thursday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
