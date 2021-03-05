CARTHAGE — Joshua C. Lalone, 31, of 32191 Wilton Road, was charged by village police Thursday with fourth-degree grand larceny and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.
On Feb. 28 at about 7 a.m., Mr. Lalone allegedly stole a white 2013 Dodge Dart from a car hauler parked on West End Avenue. He allegedly caused more than $650 of damage by cutting straps on the hauler and damaging a Purch Ladder Assembly.
Mr. Lalone was arraigned in the City of Watertown Court and held in jail on a $5,000 cash bond or $25,000 secured bond.
Kennedy F. Smiley, 56, of 1030 Arsenal St., was charged by Watertown city police Thursday with third-degree menacing after he allegedly threatened to strike another person.
At about midnight, Mr. Smiley allegedly threatened the victim at the Stewart’s Shop on North Massey Street.
He was taken to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
