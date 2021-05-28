LERAY — Jeduthun J. Joseph, 25, Lanner Lane, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and disorderly conduct.
At about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Mr. Joseph was allegedly in a domestic incident in LeRay. He is alleged to have broken a $1,000 iPhone, prevented a woman from dialing 911, stood on the hood of a vehicle and peed on it while a child was inside and shoved the female victim to the ground.
Mr. Joseph was arrested and later released from jail with tickets to appear in court.
Christian D. Reese, 21, Fort Drum, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Friday with fourth-degree stalking.
At about 1:45 a.m. Friday, Mr. Reese allegedly went to the house where the victim was at, after having not been told where she was. He then allegedly followed her when she left for no legitimate purpose and after being told not to contact her repeatedly.
Damien R. Wilson, 24, 140 High St., Apt. 10, was charged by city police Thursday with petit larceny after he allegedly sold an internet router disguised as a Playstation 3.
Mr. Wilson allegedly made the $200 sale to Jesse Culbertson on March 28.
He was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court. There was an active warrant out on him from Gouverneur, but he was unable to be extradited
Monique A. Farney, 34, 629 Hancock St., was charged by city police Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief and several traffic violations on Thursday.
At about 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, Ms. Farney is alleged to have intentionally backed her vehicle into the vehicle of Nathan Davis, which was parked on Davidson Street.
She was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.