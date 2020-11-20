WATERTOWN — Donald J. Lalone Jr., 21, of 529 New York Ave., was charged by city police Thursday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, as well as two traffic violations.
According to police records, Mr. Lalone allegedly drove under the influence of drugs in the 300 block of Winslow Street shortly before 7 p.m. Police said his driver’s license had been suspended five times on three different dates. He was also alleged to be in possession of marijuana.
He was issued an appearance ticket answerable in Watertown City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.