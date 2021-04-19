WATERTOWN — Joseph X. Suarez, 22, of 540 Bradley St., was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree harassment, acting in a manner to injure a child and first-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, during a domestic dispute with Jennifer R. Fogarty at his listed address, Mr. Suarez grabbed her hair, pushed her down and caused a cut on her left cheek. During the incident, Ms. Fogarty and her 11-year-old sister hid in the bedroom while they waited for police to arrive. Mr. Suarez allegedly forced the bedroom door open and, in doing so, hit Ms. Fogarty’s younger sister in the forehead with the door. He then continued to allegedly physically attack Ms. Fogarty.
Ms. Fogarty has a refrain-from order of protection against Mr. Suarez, and Mr. Suarez’s actions Sunday violated the terms of the order.
Mr. Suarez was arrested by city police, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Andre V. White, 34, of 557 Coffeen St., Apt 1, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, during a domestic dispute at his home with Brittaney Farris, Mr. White pushed, shoved, punched and threw her to the ground.
Mr. Farris was given an appearance ticket and will return to City Court to answer his charges at a later date.
Hali L. Spinnichia, 26, of 66 North St., Geneva, was a charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on April 14 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, moving from a lane unsafely, illegally signaling while parked, two counts of disobeying a traffic control device, two counts of failing to obey a police officer, speeding in excess of 55 mph over the posted limit, moving from an unsafe lane, driving on the shoulder, failing to stop at a stop sign, imprudent speed, driving without a license, a seat belt violation and criminal possession of stolen property.
According to police records, Ms. Spinnichia stole a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 belonging to Forrest L. Taylor from the town of Pamelia. In the ensuing police chase, she sped away and crashed into a tree at the intersection of Routes 12 and 342.
Ms. Spinnichia was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for treatment, issued tickets for her numerous charges and turned over to the custody of an unspecified police department on a warrant.
