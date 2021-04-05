WATERTOWN — Matthew J.L. Askerneese, 24, of 661 Factory St., Apt. 14-3, was charged by city police Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, at about 10:03 p.m. Sunday, Mr. Askerneese was yelling and screaming obscene language in the street outside of his apartment building, causing bystanders nearby to be concerned. Police noted Mr. Askerneese was under the influence of alcohol when he was arrested.
He was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to the City Court.
Amber M. Come, 32, of 281 High St., was charged by city police Sunday with trespass.
According to police records, at about 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Ms. Come repeatedly entered into the Samaritan Medical Center parking garage after having been told by staff and police that she was not welcome on the property for any reason other than to seek medical treatment.
Ms. Come was arrested and taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket to return to the City Court.
Matthew M. Town, 37, of Watertown, was charged by state police Sunday with second-degree burglary of a dwelling and criminal mischief with intent to damage property. He was charged in the town of Watertown.
According to police records, Mr. Town was arrested at 3:57 p.m. Sunday and was released after posting a cash bail of $500.
