WATERTOWN — Jackie M. Rasmussen, 29, of Black River, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and aggravated DWI with a child by state police at 7:41 p.m. on Sunday.
Makayla M. Hatch, 23, of 92 Maywood Terrace, was charged with second degree aggravated harassment by city police at 7:26 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police reports, Ms. Hatch sent a threatening Facebook message to Brandi Crosby that read “I will be beating ur ass I’m done,” on Aug. 11.
Ms. Hatch was taken to the public safety building, processed and released. Ms. Crosby requested a stay away order of protection against Ms. Hatch as well.
Seth J. Heisel, 21, of 126 North Orchard St., Apt. 3, was charged with obstructing government administration by city police at 6:14 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Heisel ran towards city police officers as they conducted a traffic stop on another vehicle, yelling questions about why the officers were there and why they were stopping the vehicle. Mr. Heisel did not stop when asked to by the officers.
Brian M. Beach, 34, who is homeless, was charged with second-degree harassment by city police at 11:56 a.m. on Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Beach was given a summons for the harassment charge, which was served to him outside of 644 Burchard St., and when the officer ran checks on Mr. Beach, he found Mr. Beach had a bench warrant out for failure to appear.
Mr. Beach was processed and released with appearance tickets for the charges.
Jealinne E. Torres, 21, of 26719 Waddingham Road, Evans Mills, was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, disorderly conduct and obstructing government administration by city police at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday.
According to police reports, Ms. Torres engaged in a physical fight with Jocelyn Tolbert on the sidewalk outside of 600 Cooper St. in Watertown. She then fled the scene of the fight in her black Chevrolet Camaro after a Watertown city police officer arrived and demanded that she exit her vehicle. Ms. Torres was apprehended less than a mile down the street, at 600 Leray St., where she was found to have a BAC of 0.24 percent.
Ms. Torres was taken to the public safety building, processed and, as she is a soldier, released to the custody of Fort Drum Military Police.
Jocelyn N. Tolbert, 25, of 10212 Fourth Armored Division Drive, Apt. 147, was charged with disorderly conduct by city police at 12:24 a.m. on Sunday.
According to police reports, Ms. Tolbert got into a physical fight with Jealinne Torres outside of 600 Cooper St.
Ms. Tolbert was taken to the public safety building, processed and, as she is a soldier, released to the custody of Fort Drum Military Police.
Charlene L. Brewer, 31, of 1620 Huntington St., Apt. Q3, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment by city police at 8:26 a.m. on Saturday.
According to police reports, Ms. Brewer punched and bit an unnamed victim during a fight on Aug. 14, and broke a 55-inch Haier television, valued at $319, by hitting it with a wooden folding table, which she also broke.
Ms. Brewer turned herself in at the public safety building for the above charges, and was given an appearance ticket.
