WATERTOWN — Miguel J. Ramirez, 19, of 109 Court St., Apt. 404 was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt of a court order, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, unlawfully possessing alcohol under the age of 21, driving without a license, drinking in a motor vehicle on a highway and a seatbelt violation.
According to police records, at about 7 a.m. Sunday Mr. Ramirez was seen by officers pulling out of Desiree Barbosa’s driveway, violating a stay-away order of protection Ms. Barbosa holds against him. Police attempted to stop him according to arrest records, by activating their emergency lights and being told to stop by uniformed city police officers, but Mr. Ramirez still attempted to leave the area.
Mr. Ramirez was allegedly found to have an opened bottle of Black Velvet whisky in his possession as well.
At the same time, police charged Mr. Ramirez with a second charge of second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, at about 10 p.m. Saturday Mr. Ramirez went Ms. Barbosa’s house and engaged in a verbal domestic dispute, violating a stay-away order of protection Ms. Barbosa holds against him.
Mr. Ramirez was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Mark A. Wesler, 41, of 443 Flower Ave. E., was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, between March 2 and July 18 around the city, Mr. Wesler repeatedly targeted Cameron Paris by driving his vehicle by him while sounding the horn and shouting threats and antagonistic comments towards him. Police say the comments and actions “seriously annoyed” Mr. Paris and served no legitimate purpose.
Mr. Wesler was given an appearance ticket at his home address and will answer his charge in City Court at a later date.
Trevor J. Stanton, 20, of 663 Lillian St., was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree harassment.
According to police records, at about 9:07 p.m. on June 19 at his home, Mr. Stanton repeatedly struck a white Jeep Liberty owned by Kristy Graves with a closed fist, damaging the hood and front passenger side fender, causing $1,289 in damages.
He also threw a vehicle spring at Zian Collins, striking him with it, and struck Jayson Robinson with his closed fist while the two were in a vehicle together.
Mr. Stanton was arrested and taken to the PSB, where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for his charges.
Arthur E. Northrup, 57, of 121 William St., Apt. 6, was charged by city police Sunday with consuming an alcoholic beverage in public.
Mr. Northrup was arrested at about 9:10 p.m. in the 400 block of State Street. He was processed on scene and given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Amanda C. Ling-Riley, 32, of 29 Main St., Philadelphia, was charged by city police on Saturday with fourth-degree grand larceny.
According to police records, at about 8 a.m. on July 23 at the Fairgrounds YMCA in Watertown, Ms. Ling-Riley took Valerie J. Kampff’s credit card under false pretenses, then allowed a third party to spend $46.45 on the card without permission from Ms. Kampff.
Ms. Ling-Reily was arrested at the PSB, where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Edward J. Champion, 34, a homeless resident of Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with unreasonable noise.
According to police records, at about 8:20 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Arsenal Street, Mr. Champion yelled and screamed repeatedly, making unreasonable noise despite repeated requests by uniformed officers for him to stop. Police say the scene made multiple drivers stop in traffic to observe.
Mr. Champion was arrested and taken to the PSB, where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Stephanie A. Babel, 31, of Maywood Terrace in Watertown, was charged by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Friday with driving while intoxicated, two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child.
According to sheriff’s deputies, Ms. Babel was stopped on Friday at about 6:30 p.m. in the Sam’s Club parking lot. There, they found Ms. Babel was operating her 2010 Chevrolet Impala with two passengers, age 5 and 9, while her ability to drive was impaired by drugs. Deputies said she was in possession of five grams of methamphetamine and seven Xanax pills with no prescription.
Deputies gave Ms. Babel appearance tickets to return to Watertown Town Court for her charges.
Ms. Babel was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies again Saturday with driving while intoxicated, again in the Sam’s Club parking lot.
According to police records, Ms. Babel was given an appearance ticket for this charge was well.
Timothy J. Ritter, 47, of the town of LeRay was charged by state police Sunday with three counts of third-degree criminal trespass.
State police records state Mr. Ritter was charged for incidents first reported in the town of Watertown on July 5, and Mr. Ritter was arrested in the town of Watertown. He was released on his own recognizance after his arraignment hearing Sunday.
Randy H. Hartle, 46, of Watertown was charged by state police Sunday with third-degree manufacturing methamphetamine.
Police records state Mr. Hartle was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Sunday and held pending his arraignment hearing.
