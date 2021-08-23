WATERTOWN — Wilfred E. Tabor, Jr., 48, of 806 Mill St, Apt. D, was charged by city police on Sunday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and having no valid inspection.
Mr. Tabor was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Carlos E. Martinez 29, of 808 E. 9th Ave, Hutchinson, Ks., was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday with driving while intoxicated and two traffic infractions.
According to sheriff’s records, Mr. Martinez was driving in the town of Brownville when deputies stopped his vehicle after observing a traffic infraction. They found Mr. Martinez had a blood alcohol content of 0.13%, well above the legal limit of 0.08%.
Mr. Martinez was given an appearance ticket for his charges.
Garth A. Lawrence, 37, of 121 S. Orchard St., was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday with petit larceny.
According to sheriff’s records, Mr. Lawrence stole $254.66 worth of merchandise from the Walmart on State Rt. 3 in Watertown at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
Mr. Lawrence was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
