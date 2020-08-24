WATERTOWN — Richard L. Welsh, 53, of Clayton, was charged with DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC over .08 of 1 percent and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle at 11:24 p.m. on Sunday.
George J. Lewis, 39, of Watertown, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine by state police at 11:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Michaelia M. Reid, 32, of Watertown, was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine by state police for the same incident. Ms. Reid was charged at 7:19 p.m. on Sunday.
Both individuals were issued appearance tickets.
Nicholas C. Cipullo, 32, of Clayton, was charged with operating DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC over .08 of 1 percent by state police at 9:03 p.m. on Sunday.
Dayquan T. Sanders, 26, of 123 South Meadow St., Apt. 2, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing by city police at 8:02 a.m. on Sunday.
According to police records, at 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 21, Mr. Sanders held Shanya J. Acosta against a wall while holding her by her neck, restricting her breathing.
Mr. Sanders turned himself into police at the public safety building, was processed and held in jail pending arraignment. Ms. Acosta requested a stay-away order of protection against Mr. Sanders.
